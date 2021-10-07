Summit Wealth & Retirement Planning Inc. Sells 3,611 Shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL)

Summit Wealth & Retirement Planning Inc. lowered its holdings in shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 12.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 26,064 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after selling 3,611 shares during the quarter. Apple makes up 1.3% of Summit Wealth & Retirement Planning Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 21st biggest holding. Summit Wealth & Retirement Planning Inc.’s holdings in Apple were worth $3,570,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Milestone Resources Group Ltd grew its stake in shares of Apple by 57.7% in the second quarter. Milestone Resources Group Ltd now owns 216 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 79 shares in the last quarter. Prentiss Smith & Co. Inc. lifted its position in shares of Apple by 4.7% during the first quarter. Prentiss Smith & Co. Inc. now owns 1,800 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $220,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. Salzhauer Michael grew its holdings in Apple by 2.6% during the 2nd quarter. Salzhauer Michael now owns 3,120 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $427,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. Smart Money Group LLC increased its stake in Apple by 2.6% during the 2nd quarter. Smart Money Group LLC now owns 3,170 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $421,000 after buying an additional 81 shares during the period. Finally, Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC boosted its position in Apple by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC now owns 28,924 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $3,962,000 after buying an additional 86 shares during the last quarter. 56.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Apple alerts:

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on AAPL shares. Barclays set a $142.00 price objective on Apple in a research note on Wednesday, September 22nd. Robert W. Baird upgraded shares of Apple to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the company from $160.00 to $170.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 8th. DZ Bank reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Apple in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Apple from $166.00 to $168.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, Fundamental Research boosted their price target on Apple from $144.27 to $163.99 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, twenty-four have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $164.55.

Shares of Apple stock opened at $142.00 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65. Apple Inc. has a 1 year low of $107.32 and a 1 year high of $157.26. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $147.70 and a 200 day moving average price of $137.50. The company has a market cap of $2.35 trillion, a P/E ratio of 27.79, a P/E/G ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 1.20.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The iPhone maker reported $1.30 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.29. The business had revenue of $81.40 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $73.48 billion. Apple had a net margin of 25.00% and a return on equity of 131.01%. Apple’s revenue for the quarter was up 36.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.64 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Apple Inc. will post 5.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 12th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 9th were paid a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.62%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 6th. Apple’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 26.83%.

In other news, SVP Deirdre O’brien sold 89,437 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $138.83, for a total transaction of $12,416,538.71. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, COO Jeffrey E. Williams sold 165,829 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $138.83, for a total value of $23,022,040.07. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 2,673,583 shares of company stock valued at $394,667,857 over the last three months. Insiders own 0.06% of the company’s stock.

About Apple

Apple, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables and accessories, and other variety of related services. It operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, Europe, Greater China, Japan, and Rest of Asia Pacific. The Americas segment includes North and South America.

Read More: Why is Cost of Capital Important?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AAPL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL).

Receive News & Ratings for Apple Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Apple and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.