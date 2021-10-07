Sun (New) Trading Up 13.1% Over Last Week (SUN)

Sun (New) (CURRENCY:SUN) traded up 2.1% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 19:00 PM ET on October 7th. Sun (New) has a total market cap of $143.03 million and approximately $13.76 million worth of Sun (New) was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Sun (New) coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0288 or 0.00000053 BTC on major exchanges. During the last week, Sun (New) has traded up 13.1% against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Starname (IOV) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4,099.30 or 0.08159023 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001859 BTC.

HEX (HEX) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00000722 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.07 or 0.00001984 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $33.71 or 0.00062653 BTC.

USD Coin (USDC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001858 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001858 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $26.82 or 0.00049846 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.32 or 0.00002639 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 20.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Sun (New) Profile

Sun (New) (CRYPTO:SUN) is a coin. Its launch date was September 7th, 2020. Sun (New)’s total supply is 19,900,730,000 coins and its circulating supply is 4,972,136,000 coins. Sun (New)’s official Twitter account is @defi_sunio

According to CryptoCompare, “SUN is a social experiment filled with unlimited imaginations. It is a crucial component of the TRON DeFi. Together with the other developed decentralized finance (DeFi) projects, it enriches the whole TRON ecosystem. It may also take part in decentralized lending, insurance, liquidity, stable coins, etc. SUN is completely initiated, driven and developed by the SUN community. All of SUN’s functionalities will be implemented by open-source smart contracts, and is wholly operated by the community. The functionalities are developed based on community initiatives. All proposals and decision making are voted via SUN within the community, minority obeys majority. SUN will be deployed to the TRON Virtual Machine with smart contract, becoming a nexus closely correlated with other existing DeFi projects Telegram | Whitepaper “

