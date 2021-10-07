Suncor Energy (TSE:SU) Research Coverage Started at Morgan Stanley

Stock analysts at Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of Suncor Energy (TSE:SU) (NYSE:SU) in a report released on Thursday, TipRanks reports. The brokerage set a “buy” rating and a C$38.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley’s price objective points to a potential upside of 37.68% from the stock’s previous close.
SU has been the subject of several other reports. Tudor Pickering reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a C$35.00 target price on shares of Suncor Energy in a research report on Friday, July 30th. National Bank Financial lowered their price objective on Suncor Energy from C$41.00 to C$36.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 30th. UBS Group raised their price objective on Suncor Energy from C$39.00 to C$46.00 and gave the stock a “na” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 30th. Scotiabank lowered their price objective on Suncor Energy from C$35.00 to C$33.00 in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Suncor Energy in a research report on Monday, August 16th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Suncor Energy has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$35.20.
TSE:SU traded up C$0.48 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting C$27.60. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,810,505 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,237,716. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of C$24.43 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$26.66. The company has a market capitalization of C$40.97 billion and a P/E ratio of 27.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 57.21, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 0.62. Suncor Energy has a twelve month low of C$14.28 and a twelve month high of C$31.38.
In other Suncor Energy news, Senior Officer Mark Stephen Little acquired 10,650 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 16th. The shares were acquired at an average price of C$23.50 per share, with a total value of C$250,240.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 87,155 shares in the company, valued at C$2,047,863.60.
Suncor Energy Company Profile
Suncor Energy Inc operates as an integrated energy company. The company primarily focuses on developing petroleum resource basins in Canada's Athabasca oil sands; explores, acquires, develops, produces, transports, refines, and markets crude oil in Canada and internationally; markets petroleum and petrochemical products under the Petro-Canada name primarily in Canada.
