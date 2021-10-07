Suncor Energy (TSE:SU) Research Coverage Started at Morgan Stanley

Stock analysts at Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of Suncor Energy (TSE:SU) (NYSE:SU) in a report released on Thursday, TipRanks reports. The brokerage set a “buy” rating and a C$38.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley’s price objective points to a potential upside of 37.68% from the stock’s previous close.

SU has been the subject of several other reports. Tudor Pickering reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a C$35.00 target price on shares of Suncor Energy in a research report on Friday, July 30th. National Bank Financial lowered their price objective on Suncor Energy from C$41.00 to C$36.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 30th. UBS Group raised their price objective on Suncor Energy from C$39.00 to C$46.00 and gave the stock a “na” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 30th. Scotiabank lowered their price objective on Suncor Energy from C$35.00 to C$33.00 in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Suncor Energy in a research report on Monday, August 16th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Suncor Energy has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$35.20.

TSE:SU traded up C$0.48 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting C$27.60. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,810,505 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,237,716. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of C$24.43 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$26.66. The company has a market capitalization of C$40.97 billion and a P/E ratio of 27.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 57.21, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 0.62. Suncor Energy has a twelve month low of C$14.28 and a twelve month high of C$31.38.

Suncor Energy (TSE:SU) (NYSE:SU) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The company reported C$0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$0.45 by C$0.03. The business had revenue of C$9.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$8.54 billion. On average, equities analysts predict that Suncor Energy will post 3.2899999 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Suncor Energy news, Senior Officer Mark Stephen Little acquired 10,650 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 16th. The shares were acquired at an average price of C$23.50 per share, with a total value of C$250,240.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 87,155 shares in the company, valued at C$2,047,863.60.

Suncor Energy Company Profile

Suncor Energy Inc operates as an integrated energy company. The company primarily focuses on developing petroleum resource basins in Canada's Athabasca oil sands; explores, acquires, develops, produces, transports, refines, and markets crude oil in Canada and internationally; markets petroleum and petrochemical products under the Petro-Canada name primarily in Canada.

