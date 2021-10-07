Sunrun (NASDAQ:RUN) Shares Up 8.6%

Sunrun Inc. (NASDAQ:RUN)’s stock price shot up 8.6% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $44.49 and last traded at $44.42. 212,653 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 97% from the average session volume of 6,201,644 shares. The stock had previously closed at $40.90.

A number of research firms have issued reports on RUN. Zacks Investment Research raised Sunrun from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 19th. Needham & Company LLC began coverage on Sunrun in a report on Thursday, September 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $75.00 price target for the company. BMO Capital Markets began coverage on Sunrun in a report on Thursday, September 30th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $65.00 price target for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Sunrun from $81.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. Finally, TheStreet lowered Sunrun from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a report on Friday, September 17th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $78.71.

The company has a market cap of $9.08 billion, a PE ratio of -46.98 and a beta of 2.09. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. The business has a fifty day moving average of $45.65 and a 200-day moving average of $48.39.

Sunrun (NASDAQ:RUN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The energy company reported ($0.20) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.02) by ($0.18). The firm had revenue of $401.17 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $374.36 million. Sunrun had a negative net margin of 15.55% and a negative return on equity of 0.44%. As a group, research analysts predict that Sunrun Inc. will post -0.17 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Leslie A. Dach sold 13,013 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.08, for a total value of $560,600.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, COO Christopher Dawson sold 9,541 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.31, for a total value of $413,220.71. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 174,524 shares of company stock worth $8,004,315. Insiders own 4.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Viking Global Investors LP purchased a new stake in shares of Sunrun in the 1st quarter worth $265,880,000. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. increased its stake in shares of Sunrun by 127.9% in the 2nd quarter. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. now owns 4,917,359 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $274,290,000 after purchasing an additional 2,759,237 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of Sunrun by 30.2% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,592,845 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $311,969,000 after purchasing an additional 1,298,761 shares in the last quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. purchased a new stake in shares of Sunrun in the 1st quarter worth $46,972,000. Finally, Carmignac Gestion increased its stake in shares of Sunrun by 513.7% in the 2nd quarter. Carmignac Gestion now owns 877,101 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $48,925,000 after purchasing an additional 734,173 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.97% of the company’s stock.

SunRun, Inc engages in the design, development, installation, sale, ownership and maintenance of residential solar energy systems. It sells solar service offerings and install solar energy systems for homeowners through its direct-to-consumer channel. The firm also offers plans such as monthly lease, full amount lease, purchase system, and monthly loan.

