Super Zero Protocol Achieves Market Cap of $55.77 Million (SERO)

Super Zero Protocol (CURRENCY:SERO) traded 0% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on October 7th. Super Zero Protocol has a total market cap of $55.77 million and $1.15 million worth of Super Zero Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Super Zero Protocol has traded down 0.6% against the U.S. dollar. One Super Zero Protocol coin can now be purchased for $0.17 or 0.00000314 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Ethereum (ETH) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,604.27 or 0.06690293 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $54.27 or 0.00100742 BTC.

Callisto Network (CLO) traded 4.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0069 or 0.00000013 BTC.

Etho Protocol (ETHO) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0795 or 0.00000148 BTC.

Ether Zero (ETZ) traded 7.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Akroma (AKA) traded 29.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0022 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Bitcoiin (B2G) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Elementrem (ELE) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Ellaism (ELLA) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Money Plant Token (MPT) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Super Zero Protocol Coin Profile

Super Zero Protocol (CRYPTO:SERO) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Ethash hashing algorithm. It was first traded on March 22nd, 2019. Super Zero Protocol’s total supply is 629,796,871 coins and its circulating supply is 330,084,142 coins. Super Zero Protocol’s official Twitter account is @SEROdotCASH . Super Zero Protocol’s official message board is medium.com/@SERO.CASH . The official website for Super Zero Protocol is sero.cash

According to CryptoCompare, “SERO is a privacy coin Protocol supporting smart contract using Zero-Knowledge Proof. SERO adopt innovative UTXO+Account mixed mode. SERO is also a Privacy Protection platform which allows developers to issue privacy coins and use them in DApps, that means DApps can have Privacy features. It built a Zero-Knowledge Proof encryption library “Super-ZK” which is 20+ times faster than the latest zk-SNARKs (Sapling upgrade) that Zcash uses. “

Buying and Selling Super Zero Protocol

