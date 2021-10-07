SuperFarm Price Hits $0.71 (SUPER)

SuperFarm (CURRENCY:SUPER) traded 14.4% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on October 7th. SuperFarm has a total market cap of $72.78 million and approximately $64.05 million worth of SuperFarm was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, SuperFarm has traded up 27.4% against the US dollar. One SuperFarm coin can now be bought for approximately $0.71 or 0.00001318 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Star Atlas DAO (POLIS) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $9.06 or 0.00016724 BTC.

PAC Protocol (PAC) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0075 or 0.00000014 BTC.

DECOIN (DTEP) traded 7.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00000508 BTC.

ColossusXT (COLX) traded up 338.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Footballcoin (XFC) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0105 or 0.00000019 BTC.

ExclusiveCoin (EXCL) traded 8.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000265 BTC.

MONK (MONK) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0468 or 0.00000086 BTC.

PENG (PENG) traded up 11% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

BitGuild PLAT (PLAT) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000002 BTC.

MM Token (MM) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.18 or 0.00005870 BTC.

About SuperFarm

SuperFarm is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on February 21st, 2021. SuperFarm’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 101,909,750 coins. SuperFarm’s official Twitter account is @SuperFarmDao

According to CryptoCompare, “SuperCoin (SUPER) is an X11 PoW/PoS hybrid that has a 90 second block time and a difficulty retargetting each block. The PoS block time is 20 seconds per block with a high first year annual rate of 100%, dropping to 50% in year 2, and a final 1% in year 3. The PoW payout halves the block reward every 45 days from an initial 512 SUPER, to a minimum of 1 coin per block. There are also superblocks every 3 hours of 4x the normal payout, every day of 16x the normal payout, and every five days 128x the normal payout. There was a 5% premine for IPOing the coin. “

Buying and Selling SuperFarm

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as SuperFarm directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade SuperFarm should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase SuperFarm using one of the exchanges listed above.

