sUSD Tops 24-Hour Trading Volume of $21.22 Million (SUSD)

sUSD (CURRENCY:SUSD) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 19:00 PM ET on October 7th. sUSD has a total market cap of $177.12 million and approximately $21.22 million worth of sUSD was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, sUSD has traded 0.3% higher against the dollar. One sUSD coin can now be purchased for $1.00 or 0.00001866 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

sUSD Profile

sUSD is a coin. It was first traded on June 11th, 2018. sUSD’s total supply is 176,468,433 coins. sUSD’s official Twitter account is @synthetix_io and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for sUSD is blog.havven.io . The official website for sUSD is www.synthetix.io . The Reddit community for sUSD is /r/synthetix_io and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “sUSD is a stablecoin that scales while avoiding the risks of centralized off-chain assets will be a huge benefit for the entire trading ecosystem. It will provide fast interexchange settlement, stable trading against ERC-20 assets, and a safe place to park value without the need to settle into fiat. The network is built on the Ethereum blockchain and it employs two tokens, both of which are ERC20 compatible. The Havven network has been released as an open source protocol so that anyone can integrate with it, including exchanges and decentralized platforms. “

sUSD Coin Trading

