SushiSwap Trading Up 10.6% This Week (SUSHI)

SushiSwap (CURRENCY:SUSHI) traded 2.3% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on October 7th. During the last week, SushiSwap has traded 10.6% higher against the U.S. dollar. One SushiSwap coin can now be bought for about $10.97 or 0.00020242 BTC on popular exchanges. SushiSwap has a market cap of $1.40 billion and $264.18 million worth of SushiSwap was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get SushiSwap alerts:

Starname (IOV) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4,099.30 or 0.08159023 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001844 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $27.25 or 0.00050264 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.32 or 0.00002639 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.29 or 0.00002375 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $127.20 or 0.00234625 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $56.41 or 0.00104055 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.49 or 0.00011977 BTC.

SushiSwap Coin Profile

SUSHI is a coin. It was first traded on August 30th, 2020. SushiSwap’s total supply is 235,332,347 coins and its circulating supply is 127,244,443 coins. SushiSwap’s official Twitter account is @SushiSwap . SushiSwap’s official website is sushiswap.org

According to CryptoCompare, “SushiSwap is designed to be an evolution of #Uniswap with $SUSHI tokenomics. SushiSwap protocol better aligns incentives for network participants by introducing revenue-sharing & network effects to the popular AMM model. “

SushiSwap Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as SushiSwap directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire SushiSwap should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase SushiSwap using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for SushiSwap Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for SushiSwap and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.