Susquehanna International Group LLP Acquires 23,418 Shares of ETFMG Prime Mobile Payments ETF (NYSEARCA:IPAY)

Susquehanna International Group LLP increased its holdings in shares of ETFMG Prime Mobile Payments ETF (NYSEARCA:IPAY) by 61.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 61,827 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 23,418 shares during the period. Susquehanna International Group LLP owned 0.35% of ETFMG Prime Mobile Payments ETF worth $4,354,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of IPAY. FMR LLC increased its stake in ETFMG Prime Mobile Payments ETF by 8,022.2% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 731 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 722 shares in the last quarter. Axiom Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in ETFMG Prime Mobile Payments ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $33,000. RMR Wealth Builders increased its stake in ETFMG Prime Mobile Payments ETF by 179.8% in the first quarter. RMR Wealth Builders now owns 596 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 383 shares in the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its stake in ETFMG Prime Mobile Payments ETF by 377.4% in the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 697 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 551 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV increased its stake in ETFMG Prime Mobile Payments ETF by 88.9% in the second quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 850 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of IPAY stock opened at $68.16 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $70.29 and a 200-day moving average of $69.99. ETFMG Prime Mobile Payments ETF has a 12-month low of $50.16 and a 12-month high of $73.38.

