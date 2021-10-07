Susquehanna International Group LLP Has $4.73 Million Position in Global X Internet of Things ETF (NASDAQ:SNSR)

Susquehanna International Group LLP lifted its position in shares of Global X Internet of Things ETF (NASDAQ:SNSR) by 1,403.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 132,347 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 123,543 shares during the period. Susquehanna International Group LLP owned about 1.05% of Global X Internet of Things ETF worth $4,726,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise acquired a new position in Global X Internet of Things ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $366,000. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC boosted its position in Global X Internet of Things ETF by 111.7% during the second quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 16,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $596,000 after purchasing an additional 8,811 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Global X Internet of Things ETF by 2.8% in the second quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 49,907 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,782,000 after buying an additional 1,366 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Global X Internet of Things ETF by 5.4% in the second quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 14,373 shares of the company’s stock valued at $510,000 after buying an additional 731 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AlphaCore Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Global X Internet of Things ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $36,000.

SNSR opened at $35.56 on Thursday. Global X Internet of Things ETF has a 12-month low of $25.70 and a 12-month high of $38.85. The business has a 50 day moving average of $37.33 and a 200-day moving average of $35.56.

Further Reading: Bollinger Bands

Receive News & Ratings for Global X Internet of Things ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Global X Internet of Things ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.