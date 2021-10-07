Susquehanna International Group LLP Sells 540,175 Shares of iShares MSCI France ETF (NYSEARCA:EWQ)

Susquehanna International Group LLP cut its holdings in iShares MSCI France ETF (NYSEARCA:EWQ) by 81.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 119,485 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 540,175 shares during the period. Susquehanna International Group LLP owned about 0.61% of iShares MSCI France ETF worth $4,523,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Assetmark Inc. bought a new position in iShares MSCI France ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $22,615,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in iShares MSCI France ETF by 19,195.3% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 651,216 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $22,682,000 after purchasing an additional 647,841 shares during the last quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC grew its holdings in iShares MSCI France ETF by 1,170.2% during the 1st quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC now owns 648,952 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $22,603,000 after purchasing an additional 597,863 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC grew its holdings in iShares MSCI France ETF by 84.2% during the 1st quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 1,043,977 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $36,362,000 after purchasing an additional 477,287 shares during the last quarter. Finally, OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new position in iShares MSCI France ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $10,517,000.

iShares MSCI France ETF stock opened at $37.40 on Thursday. iShares MSCI France ETF has a 1 year low of $26.29 and a 1 year high of $39.60. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $38.50 and a two-hundred day moving average of $37.85.

iShares MSCI France ETF, formerly iShares MSCI France Index Fund, seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of publicly traded securities in the French market, as measured by the MSCI France Index (the Index). The Index seeks to measure the performance of the French equity market.

