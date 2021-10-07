SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB) Hits New 1-Year High After Analyst Upgrade

SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB) shares hit a new 52-week high on Thursday after Raymond James raised their price target on the stock from $660.00 to $750.00. Raymond James currently has an outperform rating on the stock. SVB Financial Group traded as high as $679.14 and last traded at $673.99, with a volume of 2449 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $659.85.

SIVB has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Truist raised their target price on shares of SVB Financial Group from $625.00 to $700.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 26th. Truist Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $559.09 price objective on shares of SVB Financial Group in a research report on Monday, July 26th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised shares of SVB Financial Group from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $700.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, September 7th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of SVB Financial Group from $600.00 to $700.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of SVB Financial Group in a research report on Friday, October 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $770.00 price objective on the stock. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $647.78.

In other SVB Financial Group news, CMO Michelle Draper sold 172 shares of SVB Financial Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $554.27, for a total transaction of $95,334.44. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Michael Descheneaux sold 2,000 shares of SVB Financial Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $584.41, for a total transaction of $1,168,820.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 18,581 shares of company stock valued at $10,852,525. Company insiders own 0.68% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of SIVB. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC acquired a new position in shares of SVB Financial Group in the 2nd quarter valued at $28,000. Liberty Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of SVB Financial Group by 51,951.6% in the 2nd quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 16,136 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 16,105 shares during the period. Logan Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of SVB Financial Group in the 1st quarter valued at $30,000. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of SVB Financial Group by 2,800.0% in the 2nd quarter. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 58 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 56 shares during the period. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of SVB Financial Group by 28.4% in the 1st quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 86 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 19 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.54% of the company’s stock.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a current ratio of 0.53. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $591.67 and its 200-day moving average is $565.31. The stock has a market capitalization of $38.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.86, a PEG ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 2.04.

SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The bank reported $9.09 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $6.48 by $2.61. The company had revenue of $1.49 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.14 billion. SVB Financial Group had a net margin of 35.74% and a return on equity of 21.67%. The firm’s revenue was up 68.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $4.42 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that SVB Financial Group will post 30.94 earnings per share for the current year.

About SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB)

SVB Financial Group is a holding company, which engages in the provision of banking and financial services. It operates through the following segments: Global Commercial Bank, SVB Private Bank, SVB Capital, and SVB Leerink. The Global Commercial Bank segment comprises of results from the commercial bank, private equity division, SVB wine, SVB analytics, and debt fund investments.

