Swap Reaches One Day Volume of $1,103.00 (XWP)

Swap (CURRENCY:XWP) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on October 7th. Swap has a market capitalization of $387,018.42 and approximately $1,103.00 worth of Swap was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Swap has traded up 24.7% against the dollar. One Swap coin can currently be bought for about $0.0274 or 0.00000051 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001863 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.06 or 0.00001982 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $33.44 or 0.00062288 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 18.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $52.77 or 0.00098304 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $70.84 or 0.00131960 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $54,142.29 or 1.00851868 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,517.91 or 0.06552876 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Swap Coin Profile

Swap’s total supply is 14,109,214 coins. The Reddit community for Swap is /r/SwapProject and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Swap is swap.fyi . Swap’s official Twitter account is @_realSwap and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “A community developed crypto coin striving for robust privacy, ecosystem fairness, full transparency, secure blockchain, and easy use without any pre-mine, governance fees, founders rewards. It has a custom 15 second block time and uses a Cuckoo Cycle variant as PoW algorithm, Cuckaroo29s. “

Buying and Selling Swap

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Swap directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Swap should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Swap using one of the exchanges listed above.

