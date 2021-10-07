Swedbank AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:SWDBY) Reaches New 12-Month High at $20.70

Swedbank AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:SWDBY)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $20.70 and last traded at $20.43, with a volume of 34009 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $20.37.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on SWDBY shares. Barclays raised Swedbank AB (publ) to an “overweight” rating and raised their price target for the company from SEK 184 to SEK 188 in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. Morgan Stanley raised Swedbank AB (publ) to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. Berenberg Bank raised Swedbank AB (publ) to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Swedbank AB (publ) from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 23rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Pareto Securities initiated coverage on Swedbank AB (publ) in a research report on Thursday, June 24th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $188.33.

Get Swedbank AB (publ) alerts:

The company has a quick ratio of 1.48, a current ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.68. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $19.72 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $18.88. The company has a market capitalization of $23.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.61 and a beta of 1.02.

Swedbank AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:SWDBY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 16th. The financial services provider reported $0.59 earnings per share for the quarter. Swedbank AB (publ) had a return on equity of 13.32% and a net margin of 39.96%. The company had revenue of $1.41 billion for the quarter.

Swedbank AB (publ) Company Profile (OTCMKTS:SWDBY)

Swedbank AB engages in the provision of financial products and services. It operates through the following segments: Swedish Banking, Large Corporates and Institutions, Baltic Banking, and Group Functions and Others. The Swedish Banking segment caters to customers through digital channels and branches, as well as through cooperating savings banks and franchises.

Further Reading: What is a trade deficit?

Receive News & Ratings for Swedbank AB (publ) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Swedbank AB (publ) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.