Swerve (SWRV) Price Hits $0.67 on Top Exchanges

Swerve (CURRENCY:SWRV) traded down 1.8% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on October 7th. One Swerve coin can now be bought for approximately $0.67 or 0.00001235 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Swerve has traded up 17.7% against the US dollar. Swerve has a market cap of $10.27 million and $5.47 million worth of Swerve was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Starname (IOV) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $4,099.30 or 0.08159023 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001856 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $26.50 or 0.00049191 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.32 or 0.00002639 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $121.12 or 0.00224853 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $55.61 or 0.00103246 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.60 or 0.00012249 BTC.

SWRV is a coin. Its launch date was September 4th, 2020. Swerve’s total supply is 17,656,342 coins and its circulating supply is 15,439,338 coins. Swerve’s official Twitter account is @SwerveFinance and its Facebook page is accessible here . Swerve’s official website is swerve.fi

According to CryptoCompare, “SWERVE FINANCE is described to be a fork of Curve, owned 100% by the community. It is claimed that there's no fake-out deployment, no questionable pre-mining, no founder controlling majority of the governance vote, no suspect team proposals, no 30% allocation to 'shareholders', no team allocation, no decades-long distribution. It's a simple 33,000,000 supply owned entirely by holders, the community of liquidity providers and users. If holders provide liquidity to Swerve, they get ySWRV tokens which can be staked in the Swerve DAO to earn $SWRV. To kickstart the protocol and encourage users to try out Swerve, the first two weeks will have a larger distribution of $SWRV awarded. “

