Swingby (SWINGBY) Reaches One Day Volume of $537,827.00

Swingby (CURRENCY:SWINGBY) traded up 0.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on October 7th. One Swingby coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0613 or 0.00000113 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Swingby has a total market cap of $15.82 million and $537,827.00 worth of Swingby was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Swingby has traded 21% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Starname (IOV) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4,099.30 or 0.08159023 BTC.

HEX (HEX) traded 5.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00000725 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001845 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.08 or 0.00001985 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $34.47 or 0.00063579 BTC.

USD Coin (USDC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001844 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001844 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $27.25 or 0.00050264 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.32 or 0.00002639 BTC.

Swingby Coin Profile

SWINGBY is a coin. It launched on July 23rd, 2020. Swingby’s total supply is 975,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 258,104,404 coins. The official message board for Swingby is swingby.network/en/news . Swingby’s official website is swingby.network/en . Swingby’s official Twitter account is @SwingbyProtocol and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Swingby is https://reddit.com/r/swingbyofficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Swingby Labs is a Singapore-based company founded in 2018. A group of cryptocurrency enthusiasts who joined forces to develop solutions to connect Bitcoin with other blockchains. Now, during final preparations for our launch sequence, it is developing a protocol that moves assets quickly between blockchains, named Skybridge, and a few other projects… all using the most cutting-edge technology and research. Swingby is a decentralized proof-of-stake network that uses the latest advancements in cryptography research to allow you to move your tokens onto other chains without a trusted party. Our first launch will bridge Bitcoin to Ethereum. “

