Swisscom (OTCMKTS:SCMWY) Stock Crosses Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $57.04

Swisscom AG (OTCMKTS:SCMWY) shares passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $57.04 and traded as high as $58.39. Swisscom shares last traded at $58.00, with a volume of 18,696 shares changing hands.

Several analysts recently issued reports on SCMWY shares. Kepler Capital Markets upgraded Swisscom from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 9th. Jefferies Financial Group restated an “underperform” rating on shares of Swisscom in a research note on Wednesday, June 30th. UBS Group restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Swisscom in a research note on Wednesday, August 25th. Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Swisscom in a research note on Tuesday, September 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Swisscom from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $64.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, September 28th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $64.00.

The business has a 50-day moving average price of $58.85 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $57.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $30.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.91, a P/E/G ratio of 7.02 and a beta of 0.17. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65.

Swisscom (OTCMKTS:SCMWY) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The utilities provider reported $0.86 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $3.05 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.99 billion. Swisscom had a return on equity of 19.20% and a net margin of 16.36%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Swisscom AG will post 3.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Swisscom Company Profile (OTCMKTS:SCMWY)

Swisscom AG engages in the provision of telecommunication services. It operates through the following segments: Swisscom Switzerland, Fastweb, Other Operating Segments, and Group Headquarters. The Swisscom Switzerland segment comprises residential customers; enterprise customers; wholesale; and information technology, network, and infrastructure.

