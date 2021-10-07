Switchback II Co. (NYSE:SWBK) Short Interest Down 14.7% in September

Switchback II Co. (NYSE:SWBK) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest during the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,030,000 shares, a decline of 14.7% from the August 31st total of 2,380,000 shares. Currently, 6.5% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 270,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 7.5 days.

SWBK has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. DA Davidson initiated coverage on shares of Switchback II in a research note on Thursday, September 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $13.25 target price for the company. Capital One Financial initiated coverage on shares of Switchback II in a research note on Monday, August 30th. They issued an “overweight” rating for the company.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Senator Investment Group LP lifted its stake in shares of Switchback II by 20.0% in the second quarter. Senator Investment Group LP now owns 1,440,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,242,000 after buying an additional 240,000 shares during the last quarter. Woodline Partners LP bought a new position in Switchback II during the second quarter worth $6,369,000. Fir Tree Capital Management LP bought a new position in Switchback II during the second quarter worth $6,231,000. Governors Lane LP bought a new position in Switchback II during the first quarter worth $5,917,000. Finally, Shaolin Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Switchback II during the second quarter worth $5,629,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.28% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Switchback II stock opened at $9.95 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $9.94. Switchback II has a 1-year low of $9.70 and a 1-year high of $11.32.

Switchback II Company Profile

Switchback II Corporation focuses on effecting a merger, amalgamation, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in Dallas, Texas.

