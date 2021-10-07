SYNC Network (SYNC) One Day Volume Tops $36,080.00

SYNC Network (CURRENCY:SYNC) traded 3.1% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 18:00 PM ET on October 7th. During the last week, SYNC Network has traded up 22.4% against the US dollar. One SYNC Network coin can currently be purchased for $0.0312 or 0.00000058 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. SYNC Network has a total market capitalization of $3.74 million and $36,080.00 worth of SYNC Network was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Dash (DASH) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $189.39 or 0.00350458 BTC.

DigitalBits (XDB) traded up 26.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.56 or 0.00001030 BTC.

Secret (SCRT) traded up 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $3.65 or 0.00006754 BTC.

Boson Protocol (BOSON) traded 8.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.13 or 0.00002093 BTC.

MimbleWimbleCoin (MWC) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $3.48 or 0.00006436 BTC.

Meme (MEME) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $409.51 or 0.00754320 BTC.

Pinkcoin (PINK) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0076 or 0.00000014 BTC.

CPChain (CPC) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0065 or 0.00000012 BTC.

I/O Coin (IOC) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000229 BTC.

Memetic / PepeCoin (MEME) traded 8.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0384 or 0.00000071 BTC.

SYNC Network Profile

SYNC Network is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. It launched on September 5th, 2020. SYNC Network’s total supply is 153,754,586 coins and its circulating supply is 119,975,930 coins. The Reddit community for SYNC Network is https://reddit.com/r/SyncNetworkOfficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . SYNC Network’s official Twitter account is @synclub and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for SYNC Network is syncbond.com . The official message board for SYNC Network is medium.com/zendettapicks/ze-fi-sync-network-ama-recap-e5ad56442ed4

According to CryptoCompare, “SYNC Network incentivizes liquidity providers with tradable high reward-generating NFTs called CryptoBonds for locking up their liquidity pool tokens. The SYNC Network is a two-contract project, composed of the SYNC (ERC-20) contract and the Crypto Bond ERC-721 contract. SYNC tokens have an undefined total supply with inflationary and deflationary attributes through the interactions with Crypto Bond creators. “

SYNC Network Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as SYNC Network directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire SYNC Network should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy SYNC Network using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

