Synovus Financial Corp. (NYSE:SNV) Shares Acquired by Boston Partners

Boston Partners grew its holdings in Synovus Financial Corp. (NYSE:SNV) by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 969,583 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 7,867 shares during the quarter. Boston Partners owned about 0.66% of Synovus Financial worth $42,358,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of SNV. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its holdings in shares of Synovus Financial by 74.3% in the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 1,642,903 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $72,090,000 after buying an additional 700,408 shares during the period. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board lifted its holdings in shares of Synovus Financial by 1,881.5% in the 1st quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 720,000 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $32,940,000 after buying an additional 683,663 shares during the period. Carlson Capital L P acquired a new stake in shares of Synovus Financial in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $19,519,000. Millennium Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Synovus Financial by 1,176.3% in the 1st quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 324,361 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $14,840,000 after buying an additional 298,946 shares during the period. Finally, Scout Investments Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Synovus Financial by 36.2% in the 2nd quarter. Scout Investments Inc. now owns 1,094,679 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $48,035,000 after buying an additional 291,210 shares during the period. 76.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Synovus Financial news, Chairman Kessel D. Stelling sold 4,141 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total transaction of $186,345.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Mark G. Holladay sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.13, for a total value of $64,695.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 59,799 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,579,130.87. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 18,539 shares of company stock valued at $830,130. Company insiders own 1.11% of the company’s stock.

SNV opened at $45.17 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.87. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $42.47 and a 200-day simple moving average of $44.71. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.58, a P/E/G ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 1.62. Synovus Financial Corp. has a 12 month low of $23.27 and a 12 month high of $50.51.

Synovus Financial (NYSE:SNV) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 19th. The bank reported $1.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.03 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $488.95 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $486.99 million. Synovus Financial had a return on equity of 14.65% and a net margin of 28.77%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.23 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Synovus Financial Corp. will post 4.49 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 16th were given a $0.33 dividend. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.92%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 15th. Synovus Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 54.77%.

Synovus Financial Profile

Synovus Financial Corp. is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. The company operates through the following segments: Community Banking, Wholesale Banking, and Financial Management Services (FMS). The Community Banking business segment serves customers using a relationship-based approach through its branch, ATM, commercial, and private wealth network in addition to mobile, Internet, and telephone banking.

