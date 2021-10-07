Synthetify (SNY) Tops 1-Day Volume of $693,901.00

Synthetify (CURRENCY:SNY) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on October 7th. One Synthetify coin can currently be purchased for approximately $5.86 or 0.00010891 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Synthetify has a total market cap of $32.98 million and $693,901.00 worth of Synthetify was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Synthetify has traded 16.4% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001858 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.06 or 0.00001978 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $33.43 or 0.00062090 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 28.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $50.71 or 0.00094200 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $71.22 or 0.00132296 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $53,787.64 or 0.99913884 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,489.79 or 0.06482509 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Synthetify Profile

Synthetify’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 5,625,000 coins. Synthetify’s official Twitter account is @synthetify

Buying and Selling Synthetify

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Synthetify directly using U.S. dollars.

