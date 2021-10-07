Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $15.77 Billion

Analysts expect Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY) to report sales of $15.77 billion for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Sysco’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $15.96 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $15.52 billion. Sysco posted sales of $11.78 billion in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 33.9%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Sysco will report full-year sales of $60.42 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $51.30 billion to $63.92 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will post sales of $66.35 billion, with estimates ranging from $63.19 billion to $67.90 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Sysco.

Sysco (NYSE:SYY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 9th. The company reported $0.71 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $16.14 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.65 billion. Sysco had a return on equity of 52.19% and a net margin of 1.02%. The business’s revenue was up 82.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.29) earnings per share.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. TheStreet raised Sysco from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 15th. UBS Group assumed coverage on Sysco in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. They set a “buy” rating and a $89.00 target price on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $85.78.

In related news, EVP Cathy Marie Robinson sold 7,101 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total transaction of $568,080.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CAO Anita A. Zielinski sold 34,737 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.83, for a total value of $2,842,528.71. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 81,991 shares of company stock valued at $6,632,396. Company insiders own 5.17% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wagner Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Sysco in the 1st quarter worth $39,000. Eubel Brady & Suttman Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Sysco in the 2nd quarter worth $39,000. Harbour Investments Inc. acquired a new position in Sysco during the 1st quarter valued at about $40,000. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC increased its position in Sysco by 68.9% during the 1st quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 620 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 253 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC increased its position in Sysco by 28.4% during the 2nd quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 723 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after buying an additional 160 shares in the last quarter. 79.81% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE SYY opened at $81.11 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.82. Sysco has a 12 month low of $53.85 and a 12 month high of $86.73. The stock has a market cap of $41.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 80.31, a P/E/G ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 1.45. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $77.62 and its 200-day moving average price is $78.58.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 16th were issued a $0.47 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 2.4%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 15th. Sysco’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 130.56%.

Sysco Corp. engages in selling, marketing, and distribution of food products to restaurants, healthcare and educational facilities, and lodging establishments. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Foodservice Operations, International Foodservice Operations, SYGMA, and Other. The U.S. Foodservice Operations consists of U.S.

