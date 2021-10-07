Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $15.77 Billion

Analysts predict that Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY) will post $15.77 billion in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Sysco’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $15.96 billion and the lowest is $15.52 billion. Sysco posted sales of $11.78 billion in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 33.9%. The company is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd.

On average, analysts expect that Sysco will report full-year sales of $60.42 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $51.30 billion to $63.92 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $66.35 billion, with estimates ranging from $63.19 billion to $67.90 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover Sysco.

Get Sysco alerts:

Sysco (NYSE:SYY) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The company reported $0.71 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by $0.11. Sysco had a return on equity of 52.19% and a net margin of 1.02%. The company had revenue of $16.14 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.65 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.29) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 82.0% on a year-over-year basis.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. TheStreet raised Sysco from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 15th. UBS Group assumed coverage on Sysco in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. They set a “buy” rating and a $89.00 price objective on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $85.78.

In other Sysco news, EVP Greg D. Bertrand sold 7,230 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total transaction of $578,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 32,238 shares in the company, valued at $2,579,040. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CAO Anita A. Zielinski sold 34,737 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.83, for a total value of $2,842,528.71. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 81,991 shares of company stock worth $6,632,396. 5.17% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Wagner Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Sysco during the 1st quarter valued at $39,000. Eubel Brady & Suttman Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Sysco during the 2nd quarter valued at $39,000. Harbour Investments Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Sysco during the 1st quarter valued at $40,000. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Sysco by 68.9% in the 1st quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 620 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 253 shares during the period. Finally, Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC increased its position in shares of Sysco by 28.4% in the 2nd quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 723 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after acquiring an additional 160 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.81% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE SYY opened at $81.11 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $77.62 and its two-hundred day moving average is $78.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.82, a current ratio of 1.47 and a quick ratio of 0.96. Sysco has a 1-year low of $53.85 and a 1-year high of $86.73. The stock has a market capitalization of $41.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 80.31, a PEG ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 1.45.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 16th were paid a $0.47 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 15th. This represents a yield of 2.4%. Sysco’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 130.56%.

About Sysco

Sysco Corp. engages in selling, marketing, and distribution of food products to restaurants, healthcare and educational facilities, and lodging establishments. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Foodservice Operations, International Foodservice Operations, SYGMA, and Other. The U.S. Foodservice Operations consists of U.S.

Further Reading: What is a good dividend yield?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Sysco (SYY)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Sysco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sysco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.