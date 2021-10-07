Syscoin Hits 1-Day Volume of $4.92 Million (SYS)

Syscoin (CURRENCY:SYS) traded 0.8% higher against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on October 7th. During the last seven days, Syscoin has traded up 7.5% against the US dollar. Syscoin has a total market capitalization of $188.54 million and $4.92 million worth of Syscoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Syscoin coin can now be bought for about $0.30 or 0.00000563 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00000455 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $180.15 or 0.00333506 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.90 or 0.00005372 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.85 or 0.00001582 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0224 or 0.00000041 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $3.68 or 0.00010892 BTC.

Presearch (PRE) traded up 7.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.44 or 0.00000822 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.63 or 0.00003026 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0548 or 0.00000101 BTC.

Lotto (LOTTO) traded 13.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0130 or 0.00000024 BTC.

Syscoin Profile

SYS is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on April 27th, 2014. Syscoin’s total supply is 620,294,361 coins. Syscoin’s official Twitter account is @syscoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Syscoin is /r/SysCoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Syscoin’s official website is syscoin.org

According to CryptoCompare, “SysCoin is a proof of work based alternative crypto currency with a block time of sixty seconds and 2 billion total currency units to be produced. “

Buying and Selling Syscoin

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Syscoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Syscoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Syscoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

