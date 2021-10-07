Tabula Rasa HealthCare, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRHC) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Tabula Rasa HealthCare, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRHC) have earned an average rating of “Hold” from the nine research firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $46.91.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. Royal Bank of Canada set a $48.26 price objective on Tabula Rasa HealthCare in a report on Monday, July 12th. SVB Leerink lowered their price objective on Tabula Rasa HealthCare from $49.00 to $40.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, September 24th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Tabula Rasa HealthCare from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 10th.

NASDAQ:TRHC opened at $23.35 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.50, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a current ratio of 1.37. Tabula Rasa HealthCare has a one year low of $23.13 and a one year high of $69.31. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $32.26 and its 200 day simple moving average is $40.57. The stock has a market cap of $580.08 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.68 and a beta of 0.90.

Tabula Rasa HealthCare (NASDAQ:TRHC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.54) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.35) by ($0.19). Tabula Rasa HealthCare had a negative return on equity of 34.79% and a negative net margin of 30.27%. The business had revenue of $82.31 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $81.49 million. On average, equities research analysts predict that Tabula Rasa HealthCare will post -1.12 EPS for the current year.

In related news, President Orsula V. Knowlton sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.82, for a total value of $468,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now directly owns 829,360 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $38,830,635.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, COO Michael Greenhalgh sold 2,352 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.08, for a total value of $89,564.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 166,419 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,337,235.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 10.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its position in Tabula Rasa HealthCare by 98.9% in the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 2,650,523 shares of the company’s stock worth $132,526,000 after purchasing an additional 1,318,103 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Tabula Rasa HealthCare by 5.6% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,504,792 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,239,000 after purchasing an additional 79,888 shares during the period. Waddell & Reed Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in Tabula Rasa HealthCare in the first quarter worth approximately $51,811,000. Fred Alger Management LLC lifted its position in Tabula Rasa HealthCare by 4.8% in the first quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC now owns 1,059,748 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,801,000 after purchasing an additional 48,094 shares during the period. Finally, Baillie Gifford & Co. lifted its position in Tabula Rasa HealthCare by 4.4% in the second quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 1,056,717 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,836,000 after purchasing an additional 44,490 shares during the period. 89.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Tabula Rasa HealthCare Company Profile

Tabula Rasa Healthcare, Inc is a healthcare technology company, which engages in the development of solutions designed for pharmacists, providers, and patients to optimize medication regimens. It operates through the following segments: CareVention HealthCare and MedWise HealthCare. The CareVention HealthCare segment provides services, PACE, which is a center for Medicare & Medicaid services, or CMS, sponsored program providing medical and social services.

