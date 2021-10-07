Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM) Shares Acquired by Stenahm Asset Managment Ltd

Stenahm Asset Managment Ltd lifted its stake in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM) by 5.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 202,000 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,200 shares during the period. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing comprises about 14.9% of Stenahm Asset Managment Ltd’s investment portfolio, making the stock its biggest holding. Stenahm Asset Managment Ltd’s holdings in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing were worth $24,272,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its stake in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 55.2% during the 1st quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 7,227,419 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $854,859,000 after buying an additional 2,570,257 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 22.1% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 12,730,800 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,505,798,000 after buying an additional 2,302,444 shares in the last quarter. Hardman Johnston Global Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 40,884.2% during the first quarter. Hardman Johnston Global Advisors LLC now owns 2,207,000 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $261,044,000 after purchasing an additional 2,201,615 shares during the last quarter. Sands Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 28.3% in the 1st quarter. Sands Capital Management LLC now owns 9,297,242 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,099,678,000 after purchasing an additional 2,049,741 shares during the period. Finally, Sanders Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 3.6% in the 2nd quarter. Sanders Capital LLC now owns 40,434,002 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $5,343,491,000 after purchasing an additional 1,391,488 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 16.55% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 16th. Needham & Company LLC assumed coverage on Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $123.05 price target for the company. Susquehanna upgraded Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from a “negative” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $85.00 to $105.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 30th. Susquehanna Bancshares raised shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from a “negative” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their target price for the company from $85.00 to $105.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 30th. Finally, Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, June 21st. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $127.72.

TSM stock traded up $2.25 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $111.59. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 271,479 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,082,279. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $116.63 and its 200 day moving average price is $117.03. The company has a quick ratio of 1.65, a current ratio of 1.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The stock has a market cap of $578.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.57, a PEG ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 0.89. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited has a 1 year low of $83.16 and a 1 year high of $142.20.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing (NYSE:TSM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 14th. The semiconductor company reported $0.93 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.93. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing had a return on equity of 29.17% and a net margin of 38.14%. The firm had revenue of $372.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $372.58 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $4.66 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 19.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited will post 4.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 17th will be paid a $0.4941 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 16th. This is an increase from Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.39. This represents a $1.98 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.77%. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing’s payout ratio is currently 46.31%.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Profile

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co, Ltd. engages in the manufacture and sale of integrated circuits and wafer semiconductor devices. Its chips are used in personal computers and peripheral products; information applications; wired and wireless communications systems products; automotive and industrial equipment including consumer electronics such as digital video compact disc player, digital television, game consoles, and digital cameras.

