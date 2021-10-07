Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTWO) Shares Sold by Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA

Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lessened its holdings in Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTWO) by 4.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 4,034,110 shares of the company’s stock after selling 193,178 shares during the quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA owned approximately 3.46% of Take-Two Interactive Software worth $714,119,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vident Investment Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in Take-Two Interactive Software by 40.9% in the second quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 3,803 shares of the company’s stock worth $674,000 after purchasing an additional 1,104 shares during the period. Seven Eight Capital LP acquired a new position in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software during the second quarter valued at $2,472,000. Public Sector Pension Investment Board boosted its holdings in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software by 66.3% during the second quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 18,131 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,210,000 after acquiring an additional 7,230 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software by 6.6% during the second quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 21,432 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,794,000 after acquiring an additional 1,333 shares during the period. Finally, Karp Capital Management Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software by 6.0% during the second quarter. Karp Capital Management Corp now owns 23,222 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,111,000 after acquiring an additional 1,316 shares during the period. 86.20% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Ascendiant Capital Markets reduced their price target on shares of Take-Two Interactive Software from $216.00 to $198.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, September 14th. Benchmark reduced their price objective on shares of Take-Two Interactive Software from $250.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 20th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Truist Securities reduced their price objective on shares of Take-Two Interactive Software from $220.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 16th. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and issued a $150.00 price objective (down previously from $225.00) on shares of Take-Two Interactive Software in a report on Friday, September 17th. Finally, MKM Partners reduced their price objective on shares of Take-Two Interactive Software from $185.00 to $180.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Take-Two Interactive Software currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $208.74.

Shares of NASDAQ TTWO opened at $165.44 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $19.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.49, a PEG ratio of 4.69 and a beta of 0.54. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $158.05 and a 200 day simple moving average of $169.86. Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. has a 52 week low of $144.58 and a 52 week high of $214.91.

Take-Two Interactive Software (NASDAQ:TTWO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, August 1st. The company reported $1.01 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $711.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $685.64 million. Take-Two Interactive Software had a return on equity of 17.92% and a net margin of 19.45%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 28.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.30 EPS. Analysts predict that Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. will post 2.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Michael Sheresky sold 159 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $159.08, for a total value of $25,293.72. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 61,421 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,770,852.68. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

About Take-Two Interactive Software

Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc engages in the development, publishing, and marketing of interactive software games. Its products are designed for console systems, handheld gaming systems, and personal computers, including smart phones and tablets; and are delivered through physical retail, digital download, online platforms, and cloud streaming services.

