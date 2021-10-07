Takung Art Co., Ltd. (NYSEAMERICAN:TKAT) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

Takung Art Co., Ltd. (NYSEAMERICAN:TKAT) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest during the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,200,000 shares, a decline of 26.8% from the August 31st total of 1,640,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 6,520,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days. Approximately 17.5% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Barclays PLC acquired a new position in Takung Art during the 1st quarter worth $34,000. Bank of America Corp DE acquired a new position in Takung Art during the 2nd quarter worth $60,000. Morgan Stanley bought a new position in shares of Takung Art during the 1st quarter worth about $174,000. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in Takung Art in the first quarter valued at about $263,000. Finally, HRT Financial LP bought a new stake in Takung Art in the first quarter valued at about $326,000. 0.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Takung Art alerts:

NYSEAMERICAN TKAT traded down $0.13 on Thursday, hitting $7.12. 4,447 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,161,962. Takung Art has a 52-week low of $0.90 and a 52-week high of $74.11. The stock has a market cap of $88.28 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.33 and a beta of 3.13.

Takung Art (NYSEAMERICAN:TKAT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 13th. The company reported ($0.62) earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $1.14 million for the quarter. Takung Art had a negative return on equity of 137.88% and a negative net margin of 205.07%.

Takung Art Company Profile

Takung Art Co, Ltd. Operates international online trading platform that provides state-of-the-art and convenient services for various types of artworks. The firm provides a way for art collectors and investors to acquire shared ownership in Asian and other fine art – including paintings, calligraphies, jewellery and precious gems.

Recommended Story: Risk Tolerance

Receive News & Ratings for Takung Art Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Takung Art and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.