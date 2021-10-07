TAL Education Group (NYSE:TAL) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

TAL Education Group (NYSE:TAL) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the nineteen ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $41.64.

Several analysts recently commented on TAL shares. Benchmark cut shares of TAL Education Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, July 26th. TheStreet cut shares of TAL Education Group from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut shares of TAL Education Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $85.00 to $8.60 in a research note on Monday, July 26th. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of TAL Education Group from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 30th. Finally, CLSA cut shares of TAL Education Group from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 26th.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in TAL. Rafferty Asset Management LLC increased its position in TAL Education Group by 41.2% during the first quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 4,125 shares of the company’s stock worth $222,000 after acquiring an additional 1,203 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its position in TAL Education Group by 9.8% during the first quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 453,759 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,435,000 after acquiring an additional 40,675 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its position in TAL Education Group by 4.5% during the first quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 7,815 shares of the company’s stock worth $420,000 after acquiring an additional 336 shares during the period. Aigen Investment Management LP bought a new position in TAL Education Group during the first quarter worth $1,567,000. Finally, Madison Asset Management LLC increased its position in TAL Education Group by 32.5% during the first quarter. Madison Asset Management LLC now owns 65,915 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,550,000 after acquiring an additional 16,152 shares during the period. 52.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

TAL stock opened at $4.60 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 2.41 and a current ratio of 2.42. The stock has a market cap of $2.97 billion and a P/E ratio of -24.21. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $5.15 and a 200 day simple moving average of $27.90. TAL Education Group has a 52 week low of $4.03 and a 52 week high of $90.96.

TAL Education Group Company Profile

TAL Education Group operates as a holding company, which through its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of after-school tutoring programs for primary and secondary school students. Its services are delivered through small classes; personalized premium services, such as one-on-one tutoring; and online course offerings for primary and middle school students.

