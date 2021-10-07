Tandy Leather Factory (OTCMKTS:TLFA) Trading Up 0.2%

Tandy Leather Factory, Inc. (OTCMKTS:TLFA)’s stock price was up 0.2% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $5.01 and last traded at $5.01. Approximately 466 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 93% from the average daily volume of 6,515 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.00.

The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 3.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The business’s fifty day moving average is $4.64 and its 200 day moving average is $4.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $45.24 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.28 and a beta of 0.93.

Get Tandy Leather Factory alerts:

Tandy Leather Factory (OTCMKTS:TLFA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, September 21st. The company reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter. Tandy Leather Factory had a negative net margin of 7.65% and a negative return on equity of 7.63%. The business had revenue of $21.39 million for the quarter.

Tandy Leather Factory, Inc engages in the distribution of leather and related products. It offers leather, leatherworking tools, buckles and adornments for belts, leather dyes and finishes, saddle and tack hardware, and do-it-yourself kits. The company was founded by J. Wray Thompson, Sr. and Ronald C.

Recommended Story: The Role of a Fiduciary and Individual Investors

Receive News & Ratings for Tandy Leather Factory Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tandy Leather Factory and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.