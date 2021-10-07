Tapmydata (TAP) Trading 0.1% Higher Over Last Week

Tapmydata (CURRENCY:TAP) traded down 0.7% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on October 7th. One Tapmydata coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0735 or 0.00000136 BTC on exchanges. Tapmydata has a market capitalization of $973,082.03 and approximately $23,521.00 worth of Tapmydata was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Tapmydata has traded 0.1% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

About Tapmydata

TAP is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. Tapmydata’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 13,238,727 coins. Tapmydata’s official Twitter account is @tapmydata

According to CryptoCompare, “TappingCoin is a PoW/PoS cryptocurrency based on the X11 Algorithm that enables instant, near-zero cost payments to anyone in the world. “

Tapmydata Coin Trading

