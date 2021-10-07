Taro Pharmaceutical Industries (NYSE:TARO) Stock Price Crosses Below 200-Day Moving Average of $71.36

Taro Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd. (NYSE:TARO)’s stock price passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $71.36 and traded as low as $62.90. Taro Pharmaceutical Industries shares last traded at $63.61, with a volume of 5,731 shares trading hands.
Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. HC Wainwright lifted their price objective on Taro Pharmaceutical Industries from $80.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Taro Pharmaceutical Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 29th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Taro Pharmaceutical Industries from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th.
The firm has a market cap of $2.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 83.70 and a beta of 0.93. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $68.14 and a 200-day moving average of $71.36.
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its stake in shares of Taro Pharmaceutical Industries by 120.8% during the 2nd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 1,539 shares of the company’s stock worth $111,000 after acquiring an additional 842 shares in the last quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al bought a new stake in Taro Pharmaceutical Industries during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $213,000. American Century Companies Inc. bought a new stake in Taro Pharmaceutical Industries during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $222,000. PDT Partners LLC bought a new stake in Taro Pharmaceutical Industries during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $242,000. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp bought a new stake in Taro Pharmaceutical Industries during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $246,000. Institutional investors own 12.40% of the company’s stock.
Taro Pharmaceutical Industries Company Profile (NYSE:TARO)
Taro Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd. engages in the development, manufacturing and marketing of prescribed and over-the-counter pharmaceutical products in the U.S., Canada and Israel. Its products include semi-solids formulations, such as creams and ointments and other dosage forms such as liquids, capsules and tablets, in the dermatological and topical, cardiovascular, neuropsychiatric and anti-inflammatory therapeutic categories.
