Taro Pharmaceutical Industries (NYSE:TARO) Stock Price Crosses Below 200-Day Moving Average of $71.36

Taro Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd. (NYSE:TARO)’s stock price passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $71.36 and traded as low as $62.90. Taro Pharmaceutical Industries shares last traded at $63.61, with a volume of 5,731 shares trading hands.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. HC Wainwright lifted their price objective on Taro Pharmaceutical Industries from $80.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Taro Pharmaceutical Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 29th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Taro Pharmaceutical Industries from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th.

The firm has a market cap of $2.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 83.70 and a beta of 0.93. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $68.14 and a 200-day moving average of $71.36.

Taro Pharmaceutical Industries (NYSE:TARO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The company reported $1.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.25. Taro Pharmaceutical Industries had a return on equity of 8.81% and a net margin of 5.10%. The company had revenue of $147.11 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $137.20 million. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Taro Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd. will post 4.21 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its stake in shares of Taro Pharmaceutical Industries by 120.8% during the 2nd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 1,539 shares of the company’s stock worth $111,000 after acquiring an additional 842 shares in the last quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al bought a new stake in Taro Pharmaceutical Industries during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $213,000. American Century Companies Inc. bought a new stake in Taro Pharmaceutical Industries during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $222,000. PDT Partners LLC bought a new stake in Taro Pharmaceutical Industries during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $242,000. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp bought a new stake in Taro Pharmaceutical Industries during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $246,000. Institutional investors own 12.40% of the company’s stock.

Taro Pharmaceutical Industries Company Profile (NYSE:TARO)

Taro Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd. engages in the development, manufacturing and marketing of prescribed and over-the-counter pharmaceutical products in the U.S., Canada and Israel. Its products include semi-solids formulations, such as creams and ointments and other dosage forms such as liquids, capsules and tablets, in the dermatological and topical, cardiovascular, neuropsychiatric and anti-inflammatory therapeutic categories.

