Tarsus Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:TARS) Price Target Raised to $65.00 at Raymond James

Tarsus Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:TARS) had its price target hoisted by investment analysts at Raymond James from $50.00 to $65.00 in a research note issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Raymond James’ price target would suggest a potential upside of 194.78% from the company’s previous close.

TARS has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on shares of Tarsus Pharmaceuticals from $35.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 22nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Tarsus Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Tarsus Pharmaceuticals presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $41.80.

Shares of TARS stock traded up $0.84 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $22.05. 376 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 45,978. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $23.77 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $27.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $453.66 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.10. Tarsus Pharmaceuticals has a 12-month low of $15.32 and a 12-month high of $63.69.

Tarsus Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:TARS) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.52) by $0.81. The business had revenue of $22.02 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.00 million. As a group, analysts anticipate that Tarsus Pharmaceuticals will post -0.23 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Michael Ackermann sold 3,129 shares of Tarsus Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction on Friday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.00, for a total transaction of $78,225.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Aziz Mottiwala sold 2,593 shares of Tarsus Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction on Friday, September 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.15, for a total transaction of $57,434.95. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 58,203 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,289,196.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 16,990 shares of company stock valued at $419,004 over the last ninety days. 33.08% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Jefferies Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Tarsus Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter worth about $12,838,000. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Tarsus Pharmaceuticals by 52.0% in the 2nd quarter. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC now owns 686,705 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,901,000 after purchasing an additional 234,805 shares during the last quarter. Ghost Tree Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Tarsus Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter worth about $4,927,000. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Tarsus Pharmaceuticals by 56.1% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 426,045 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,347,000 after purchasing an additional 153,055 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Tarsus Pharmaceuticals by 29.0% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 438,356 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,703,000 after purchasing an additional 98,559 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.50% of the company’s stock.

Tarsus Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of novel therapeutic candidates for ophthalmic conditions. Its lead product candidate is TP-03, a novel therapeutic that is in Phase IIb/III for the treatment of blepharitis caused by the infestation of Demodex mites, as well as to treat meibomian gland disease.

