TaskUs (NASDAQ:TASK) Shares Down 2.8%

TaskUs, Inc. (NASDAQ:TASK) shares were down 2.8% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $60.21 and last traded at $60.74. Approximately 25,224 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 96% from the average daily volume of 700,985 shares. The stock had previously closed at $62.49.

TASK has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. William Blair initiated coverage on TaskUs in a report on Tuesday, July 6th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on TaskUs in a research note on Tuesday, July 6th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $34.00 target price on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on TaskUs in a research report on Tuesday, July 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $61.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut TaskUs from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 23rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on TaskUs in a research report on Tuesday, July 6th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $43.00 price objective for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $46.88.

The company has a quick ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $55.40.

TaskUs (NASDAQ:TASK) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 10th. The company reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.35 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $180.02 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $161.96 million. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 57.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.18 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that TaskUs, Inc. will post 1.19 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Victory Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in TaskUs during the 2nd quarter worth about $342,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas bought a new position in TaskUs during the 2nd quarter worth about $25,680,000. American Century Companies Inc. bought a new position in TaskUs during the 2nd quarter worth about $32,439,000. Sei Investments Co. bought a new position in TaskUs during the 2nd quarter worth about $1,934,000. Finally, Levin Capital Strategies L.P. bought a new position in TaskUs during the 2nd quarter worth about $342,000. 19.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About TaskUs (NASDAQ:TASK)

TaskUs, Inc provides outsourcing services to Internet companies worldwide. It offers digital customer experience that consists of omni-channel customer care services primarily delivered through digital channels; and other solutions, including customer care services for new product or market launches, trust and safety solutions, and customer acquisition solutions.

