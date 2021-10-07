Tate & Lyle (LON:BD15) Stock Price Crosses Below 200 Day Moving Average of $111.36

Shares of Tate & Lyle plc (LON:BD15) passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 111.36 ($1.45) and traded as low as GBX 110 ($1.44). Tate & Lyle shares last traded at GBX 117 ($1.53), with a volume of 10,000 shares changing hands.

The firm has a market capitalization of £538.47 million and a P/E ratio of 2.17. The stock has a 50-day moving average of GBX 114.23 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 111.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 53.97, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a current ratio of 2.34.

About Tate & Lyle (LON:BD15)

Tate & Lyle PLC, together with its subsidiaries, provides ingredients and solutions to the food, beverage, and other industries in the United States, the United Kingdom, other European countries, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Food & Beverage Solutions, Sucralose, and Primary Products.

