Taylor Maritime Investments (LON:TMIP) Stock Price Down 0.6%

Shares of Taylor Maritime Investments Limited (LON:TMIP) dropped 0.6% on Wednesday . The company traded as low as GBX 93.31 ($1.22) and last traded at GBX 94.41 ($1.23). Approximately 224,118 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 10% from the average daily volume of 203,753 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 95 ($1.24).

The business’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 93.75.

In related news, insider Edward Buttery bought 40,600 shares of Taylor Maritime Investments stock in a transaction on Friday, August 20th. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 123 ($1.61) per share, with a total value of £49,938 ($65,244.32).

