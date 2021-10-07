TC Energy Co. (TSE:TRP) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

TC Energy Co. (TSE:TRP) (NYSE:TRP) has received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the nineteen ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and thirteen have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is C$68.41.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the stock. Tudor Pickering & Holt set a C$63.00 price objective on shares of TC Energy and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 17th. CIBC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a C$74.00 price target on shares of TC Energy in a report on Tuesday, September 21st. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of TC Energy from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a C$77.00 price target on shares of TC Energy in a report on Thursday, September 23rd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of TC Energy in a report on Tuesday, September 21st.

TSE TRP opened at C$61.20 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 162.89. The company has a market capitalization of C$59.91 billion and a P/E ratio of 29.87. TC Energy has a 12-month low of C$50.61 and a 12-month high of C$65.44. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of C$60.92 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$61.08.

TC Energy (TSE:TRP) (NYSE:TRP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported C$1.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.96 by C$0.11. The business had revenue of C$3.18 billion during the quarter. Equities analysts expect that TC Energy will post 4.3000001 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Mary Catharine Davis sold 1,675 shares of TC Energy stock in a transaction on Monday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$59.99, for a total value of C$100,480.24. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,446 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$146,731.14. Also, Director James Eckert acquired 1,643 shares of TC Energy stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 3rd. The shares were bought at an average cost of C$64.24 per share, for a total transaction of C$105,542.71. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 4,874 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$313,095.04. Over the last quarter, insiders have acquired 2,284 shares of company stock valued at $143,587 and have sold 11,465 shares valued at $712,789.

TC Energy Corporation operates as an energy infrastructure company in North America. It operates through Canadian Natural Gas Pipelines, U.S. Natural Gas Pipelines, Mexico Natural Gas Pipelines, Liquids Pipelines, and Power and Storage segments. The company builds and operates 93,400 km network of natural gas pipelines, which transports natural gas from supply basins to local distribution companies, power generation plants, industrial facilities, interconnecting pipelines, LNG export terminals, and other businesses.

