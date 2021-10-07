Tecnoglass Inc. (NASDAQ:TGLS) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Tecnoglass Inc. (NASDAQ:TGLS) have received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the seven brokerages that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating on the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $23.67.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on Tecnoglass from $24.00 to $26.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Colliers Securities reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Tecnoglass in a research note on Thursday, July 1st. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Tecnoglass from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. Sidoti started coverage on shares of Tecnoglass in a research report on Tuesday, September 21st. They set a “neutral” rating and a $25.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Raymond James boosted their target price on Tecnoglass from $15.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 9th.

In related news, Director Martha L. Byorum sold 8,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.46, for a total value of $195,680.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in TGLS. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Tecnoglass by 50,549.3% in the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 759,740 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,129,000 after buying an additional 758,240 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Tecnoglass by 452.5% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 395,738 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,469,000 after buying an additional 324,108 shares during the last quarter. Friess Associates LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Tecnoglass in the first quarter valued at about $2,104,000. Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Tecnoglass by 67.1% in the second quarter. Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC now owns 330,458 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,072,000 after buying an additional 132,739 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Tecnoglass in the second quarter valued at about $2,840,000. 18.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ TGLS opened at $23.52 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 2.56, a quick ratio of 1.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.12 billion, a PE ratio of 20.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 1.71. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $21.95 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $18.51. Tecnoglass has a 12-month low of $4.21 and a 12-month high of $26.00.

Tecnoglass (NASDAQ:TGLS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 6th. The company reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $121.71 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $106.77 million. Tecnoglass had a return on equity of 29.50% and a net margin of 12.36%. On average, equities analysts predict that Tecnoglass will post 1.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 30th will be given a $0.027 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 29th. This represents a $0.11 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.46%. Tecnoglass’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 13.92%.

Tecnoglass, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the design, manufacturing, distribution, marketing, and installation of specification architectural glass and windows products sold to the construction industry. It operates through the following geographical segments: Colombia, United States, Panama, and Other.

