Tefron (OTCMKTS:TFRFF) Shares Up 3.6%

Tefron Ltd. (OTCMKTS:TFRFF) shares shot up 3.6% on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $6.47 and last traded at $6.47. 2,101 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 41% from the average session volume of 3,534 shares. The stock had previously closed at $6.24.

The firm has a 50-day moving average of $7.34 and a two-hundred day moving average of $5.90. The company has a current ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $76.15 million, a PE ratio of 16.59 and a beta of 0.79.

Tefron Company Profile (OTCMKTS:TFRFF)

Tefron Ltd. engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of underwear products and sportswear. It operates through the Brands segment and Retail segment. The Brands segment engages in the design, development, manufacture, and marketing of seamless underwear products and sportswear for clients that own brands in North America and Europe.

