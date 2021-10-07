Teladoc Health, Inc. (NYSE:TDOC) Shares Purchased by MayTech Global Investments LLC

MayTech Global Investments LLC boosted its holdings in Teladoc Health, Inc. (NYSE:TDOC) by 22.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 131,732 shares of the health services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 23,952 shares during the quarter. Teladoc Health makes up 4.6% of MayTech Global Investments LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 10th biggest holding. MayTech Global Investments LLC owned approximately 0.08% of Teladoc Health worth $21,905,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. FORA Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Teladoc Health during the first quarter worth about $2,869,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Teladoc Health during the first quarter worth about $5,346,000. Prudential Financial Inc. increased its stake in Teladoc Health by 19.7% during the first quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 28,650 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $5,207,000 after acquiring an additional 4,712 shares during the last quarter. Spence Asset Management increased its stake in Teladoc Health by 0.8% during the second quarter. Spence Asset Management now owns 93,373 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $15,527,000 after acquiring an additional 734 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital Advisors Inc. OK increased its stake in Teladoc Health by 11.9% during the second quarter. Capital Advisors Inc. OK now owns 73,681 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $12,252,000 after acquiring an additional 7,855 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.43% of the company’s stock.

Get Teladoc Health alerts:

TDOC has been the subject of several analyst reports. Cowen decreased their target price on Teladoc Health from $240.00 to $188.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Craig Hallum decreased their target price on Teladoc Health from $202.00 to $165.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Citigroup decreased their target price on Teladoc Health from $260.00 to $225.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded Teladoc Health from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $225.00 to $153.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, KeyCorp decreased their target price on Teladoc Health from $220.00 to $180.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $217.75.

NYSE TDOC traded up $6.32 on Thursday, hitting $132.63. 83,185 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,982,722. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $140.52 and a 200 day moving average of $154.69. Teladoc Health, Inc. has a twelve month low of $120.67 and a twelve month high of $308.00. The company has a market capitalization of $21.12 billion, a P/E ratio of -22.28 and a beta of 0.24. The company has a current ratio of 4.00, a quick ratio of 3.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08.

Teladoc Health (NYSE:TDOC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The health services provider reported ($0.86) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.59) by ($0.27). The company had revenue of $503.14 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $499.85 million. Teladoc Health had a negative return on equity of 1.29% and a negative net margin of 46.86%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 108.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.34) earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Teladoc Health, Inc. will post -3.53 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CEO Jason N. Gorevic sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.12, for a total transaction of $1,501,200.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Arnnon Geshuri sold 4,050 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $143.29, for a total value of $580,324.50. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 88,908 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,739,627.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 19,470 shares of company stock worth $2,930,104 over the last quarter. Insiders own 6.47% of the company’s stock.

About Teladoc Health

Teladoc Health, Inc engages in the provision of telehealthcare services using a technology platform via mobile devices, the Internet, video and phone. Its portfolio of services and solutions covers medical subspecialties from non-urgent, episodic needs like flu and upper respiratory infections, to chronic, complicated medical conditions like cancer and congestive heart failure.

Featured Article: Does the Step Transaction Doctrine Affect a Backdoor Roth IRA?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TDOC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Teladoc Health, Inc. (NYSE:TDOC).

Receive News & Ratings for Teladoc Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Teladoc Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.