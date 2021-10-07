Teleflex Incorporated (NYSE:TFX) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Teleflex Incorporated (NYSE:TFX) has received an average rating of “Buy” from the ten analysts that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $457.56.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on TFX shares. Needham & Company LLC started coverage on shares of Teleflex in a report on Friday, July 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $486.00 target price for the company. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market outperform” rating on shares of Teleflex in a report on Friday, July 30th. Raymond James started coverage on shares of Teleflex in a report on Tuesday, September 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $440.00 price objective for the company. SVB Leerink lifted their price objective on shares of Teleflex from $410.00 to $415.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Teleflex in a report on Friday, September 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $485.00 price objective for the company.

In related news, CEO Liam Kelly sold 8,987 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $376.32, for a total transaction of $3,381,987.84. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 34,762 shares in the company, valued at $13,081,635.84. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Stephen K. M.D. Klasko sold 3,564 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $422.55, for a total transaction of $1,505,968.20. Following the transaction, the director now owns 4,988 shares in the company, valued at $2,107,679.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.34% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of TFX. Logan Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Teleflex in the 1st quarter worth approximately $31,000. Highlander Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Teleflex in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $40,000. Group One Trading L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Teleflex in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $40,000. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Teleflex by 60.3% in the 2nd quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 109 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 41 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Berman Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Teleflex by 210.5% in the 2nd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 118 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.38% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Teleflex stock opened at $378.74 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 2.73 and a quick ratio of 1.80. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $383.37 and a 200 day moving average price of $399.70. Teleflex has a 1 year low of $312.33 and a 1 year high of $449.38. The stock has a market cap of $17.73 billion, a PE ratio of 51.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 1.19.

Teleflex (NYSE:TFX) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The medical technology company reported $3.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.87 by $0.48. Teleflex had a net margin of 13.06% and a return on equity of 17.29%. The firm had revenue of $713.47 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $680.85 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.93 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Teleflex will post 12.97 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 16th were paid a dividend of $0.34 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 13th. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.36%. Teleflex’s dividend payout ratio is currently 12.75%.

About Teleflex

Teleflex, Inc provides medical technology products which enables healthcare providers to improve patient outcomes and enhance patient and provider safety. The firm designs, develops, manufactures and supplies single-use medical devices used by hospitals and healthcare providers for common diagnostic and therapeutic procedures in critical care and surgical applications.

