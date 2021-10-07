Templeton Dragon Fund (NYSE:TDF) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Shares of Templeton Dragon Fund, Inc. (NYSE:TDF) saw unusually-high trading volume on Thursday . Approximately 4,153 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 93% from the previous session’s volume of 60,613 shares.The stock last traded at $18.16 and had previously closed at $17.68.

The business’s fifty day moving average price is $19.59 and its 200 day moving average price is $21.80.

The firm also recently declared a — dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 3rd were issued a dividend of $0.9258 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 2nd.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in Templeton Dragon Fund by 32.9% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 5,363 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $128,000 after buying an additional 1,327 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Templeton Dragon Fund during the second quarter valued at about $207,000. Hudson Portfolio Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Templeton Dragon Fund during the first quarter valued at about $213,000. Quantedge Capital Pte Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Templeton Dragon Fund during the second quarter worth about $221,000. Finally, Advisor Resource Council bought a new stake in shares of Templeton Dragon Fund during the second quarter worth about $259,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 44.65% of the company’s stock.

About Templeton Dragon Fund (NYSE:TDF)

Templeton Dragon Fund, Inc is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched by Franklin Resources, Inc The fund is managed by Templeton Asset Management Ltd. It invests in the public equity markets of China. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. It primarily invests in value stocks of companies.

