Templeton Global Income Fund (NYSE:GIM) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

Templeton Global Income Fund (NYSE:GIM) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 296,700 shares, a drop of 14.8% from the August 31st total of 348,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 538,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.6 days.

In related news, major shareholder Saba Capital Management, L.P. bought 450,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 29th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $5.57 per share, with a total value of $2,506,500.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In the last three months, insiders have acquired 1,956,846 shares of company stock worth $10,844,190. 6.18% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV grew its stake in shares of Templeton Global Income Fund by 21.4% in the 1st quarter. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV now owns 14,658 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $78,000 after purchasing an additional 2,583 shares during the last quarter. Avion Wealth grew its stake in shares of Templeton Global Income Fund by 115.6% in the 2nd quarter. Avion Wealth now owns 6,458 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 3,463 shares during the last quarter. Stephens Inc. AR grew its stake in shares of Templeton Global Income Fund by 3.1% in the 1st quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 124,420 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $661,000 after purchasing an additional 3,724 shares during the last quarter. Usca Ria LLC grew its stake in shares of Templeton Global Income Fund by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. Usca Ria LLC now owns 383,041 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,145,000 after purchasing an additional 3,788 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Integrated Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Templeton Global Income Fund by 14.9% in the 2nd quarter. Integrated Capital Management Inc. now owns 29,460 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $164,000 after purchasing an additional 3,831 shares during the last quarter. 39.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Templeton Global Income Fund stock opened at $5.38 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $5.46 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $5.49. Templeton Global Income Fund has a 52 week low of $5.11 and a 52 week high of $5.69.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 15th will be paid a $0.036 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 14th. This represents a $0.43 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.03%.

About Templeton Global Income Fund

Templeton Global Income Fund is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Franklin Resources, Inc It is managed by Franklin Advisers, Inc The fund invests in fixed income markets across the globe. It primarily invests in government bonds. The fund is actively managed. It benchmarks the performance of its portfolio against the J.P.

