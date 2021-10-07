Tencent Music Entertainment Group (NYSE:TME) Stock Price Up 6.4%

Shares of Tencent Music Entertainment Group (NYSE:TME) rose 6.4% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $7.53 and last traded at $7.50. Approximately 97,765 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 100% from the average daily volume of 22,454,482 shares. The stock had previously closed at $7.05.

TME has been the subject of several recent research reports. Jefferies Financial Group cut their target price on shares of Tencent Music Entertainment Group from $36.00 to $16.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th. HSBC downgraded shares of Tencent Music Entertainment Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $8.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of Tencent Music Entertainment Group from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $23.00 to $14.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. Loop Capital downgraded shares of Tencent Music Entertainment Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $17.00 to $10.00 in a research report on Monday, September 13th. Finally, Macquarie downgraded shares of Tencent Music Entertainment Group from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $11.30 to $5.10 in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Tencent Music Entertainment Group presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $19.01.

The company’s 50 day moving average price is $8.61 and its 200 day moving average price is $13.64. The company has a market cap of $12.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.58 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 2.87 and a current ratio of 2.88.

Tencent Music Entertainment Group (NYSE:TME) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, August 15th. The company reported $0.66 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.58. Tencent Music Entertainment Group had a net margin of 12.83% and a return on equity of 8.68%. The company had revenue of $8.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.10 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.70 EPS. Tencent Music Entertainment Group’s quarterly revenue was up 15.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Tencent Music Entertainment Group will post 0.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Lindbrook Capital LLC grew its stake in Tencent Music Entertainment Group by 281.1% in the 2nd quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 2,317 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 1,709 shares during the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Tencent Music Entertainment Group by 113.6% in the 2nd quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,320 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 1,234 shares during the last quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. acquired a new stake in Tencent Music Entertainment Group in the 2nd quarter worth $38,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in Tencent Music Entertainment Group in the 2nd quarter worth $39,000. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new stake in Tencent Music Entertainment Group in the 2nd quarter worth $40,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 27.81% of the company’s stock.

Tencent Music Entertainment Group

Tencent Music Entertainment Group engages in the operation of an online music entertainment platform. Its platform comprises of online music, online karaoke, and music-centric live streaming products. The company was founded on June 6, 2012 and is headquartered in Beijing, China.

