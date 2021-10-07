Tenet Healthcare Co. (NYSE:THC) Shares Purchased by Dimensional Fund Advisors LP

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in shares of Tenet Healthcare Co. (NYSE:THC) by 0.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,316,892 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,695 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned 2.16% of Tenet Healthcare worth $155,204,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Tenet Healthcare during the first quarter valued at about $31,000. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its position in shares of Tenet Healthcare by 324.9% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 871 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 666 shares during the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management acquired a new stake in shares of Tenet Healthcare during the first quarter valued at about $83,000. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Tenet Healthcare during the first quarter valued at about $88,000. Finally, Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Tenet Healthcare by 18.2% during the second quarter. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,420 shares of the company’s stock valued at $95,000 after acquiring an additional 219 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.92% of the company’s stock.

Get Tenet Healthcare alerts:

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on THC. Citigroup began coverage on shares of Tenet Healthcare in a report on Friday, July 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $70.84 price objective for the company. Mizuho lifted their price objective on shares of Tenet Healthcare from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 9th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Tenet Healthcare from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $72.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, June 22nd. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Tenet Healthcare from $78.00 to $79.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 8th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Tenet Healthcare from $78.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Tenet Healthcare has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $68.44.

Shares of THC opened at $63.28 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.91, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a current ratio of 1.46. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.82 and a beta of 2.58. The company’s fifty day moving average is $71.41 and its two-hundred day moving average is $65.68. Tenet Healthcare Co. has a 1 year low of $24.15 and a 1 year high of $76.15.

Tenet Healthcare (NYSE:THC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 20th. The company reported $1.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.07 by $0.52. Tenet Healthcare had a net margin of 2.26% and a return on equity of 60.15%. The company had revenue of $4.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.78 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.26 EPS. Tenet Healthcare’s revenue was up 35.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Tenet Healthcare Co. will post 5.63 EPS for the current year.

In related news, EVP Audrey T. Andrews sold 65,408 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.05, for a total value of $4,516,422.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Marie Quintana sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.33, for a total transaction of $713,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 2,299 shares in the company, valued at $163,987.67. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 94,709 shares of company stock worth $6,612,775 over the last quarter. Insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Tenet Healthcare Profile

Tenet Healthcare Corp. engages in the provision of health care services. It operates through the following segments: Hospital Operations and Other, Ambulatory Care, and Conifer. The Hospital Operations and Other segment comprises of acute care hospitals, ancillary outpatient facilities, urgent care centers, microhospitals and physician practices.

Read More: What is the significance of the death cross?

Receive News & Ratings for Tenet Healthcare Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tenet Healthcare and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.