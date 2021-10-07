TENT 24-Hour Volume Hits $130,175.00 (TENT)

TENT (CURRENCY:TENT) traded 14% lower against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on October 7th. One TENT coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0252 or 0.00000047 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, TENT has traded 29.8% higher against the dollar. TENT has a market cap of $973,219.43 and approximately $130,175.00 worth of TENT was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Zcash (ZEC) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $123.62 or 0.00230263 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $69.41 or 0.00129288 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $77.80 or 0.00144914 BTC.

Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded 18.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.89 or 0.00005381 BTC.

Alchemy Pay (ACH) traded down 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0603 or 0.00000112 BTC.

Komodo (KMD) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.06 or 0.00001977 BTC.

Flux (FLUX) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.43 or 0.00000796 BTC.

RedFOX Labs (RFOX) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0416 or 0.00000078 BTC.

Zel (ZEL) traded 14% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000252 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded down 10.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.38 or 0.00002565 BTC.

TENT Profile

TENT (CRYPTO:TENT) is a mPoW coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was December 22nd, 2017. TENT’s total supply is 38,741,780 coins and its circulating supply is 38,664,688 coins. The official website for TENT is tent.app . TENT’s official Twitter account is @tentpay . The Reddit community for TENT is https://reddit.com/r/SnowGem and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “TENT is a cryptocurrency project focused on privacy, security, and ease of use. Formed originally by SnowGem Foundation as SnowGem (XSG) in 2017, has been working to provide the product features set out in its roadmap with the guidance of its community.. TENT have implemented the Masternode Proof-of-Work (mPoW) system, TENT Secure, that uses existing TENT Masternodes to secure the blockchain and helps prevent 51% attacks from being successful. TENT Coin is based on Bitcoin protocol with zkSNARKS technology support, essentially zero-knowledge cryptography — the concept of one party proving to another party that they know a specific set of information without exposing any knowledge other than what they have said. “

TENT Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as TENT directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire TENT should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase TENT using one of the exchanges listed above.

