TERA (TERA) One Day Volume Tops $114,742.00

TERA (CURRENCY:TERA) traded up 0.9% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 14:00 PM ET on October 7th. In the last week, TERA has traded 14.3% higher against the U.S. dollar. TERA has a total market capitalization of $4.19 million and $114,742.00 worth of TERA was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One TERA coin can now be bought for about $0.0050 or 0.00000009 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get TERA alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001850 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.07 or 0.00001980 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $34.22 or 0.00063328 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 9.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $52.13 or 0.00096463 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $71.69 or 0.00132671 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $53,964.67 or 0.99861462 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3,554.54 or 0.06577665 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

TERA Coin Profile

TERA’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 844,711,128 coins. The official website for TERA is terafoundation.org . TERA’s official Twitter account is @terafoundation and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “TERA is actually a new re-invention of the blockchain protocol, which allowed to create a fully decentralized and high-performance blockchain platform for the development of DApps in JavaScript. In this case, the blockchain has a built-in cryptocurrency Tera, transactions on the network are free, and all DApps are stored inside the blockchain. “

Buying and Selling TERA

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as TERA directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire TERA should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase TERA using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for TERA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for TERA and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.