Teradata (NYSE:TDC) Issues FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Teradata (NYSE:TDC) issued an update on its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $1.920-$1.960 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $1.970. The company issued revenue guidance of -.Teradata also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $1.600-$1.700 EPS.
NYSE:TDC opened at $55.08 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $6.01 billion, a PE ratio of 61.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.94 and a beta of 1.25. Teradata has a 12 month low of $17.99 and a 12 month high of $59.58. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $53.27 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $48.23.
Teradata (NYSE:TDC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The technology company reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.30. The firm had revenue of $491.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $475.80 million. Teradata had a net margin of 5.24% and a return on equity of 41.02%. On average, research analysts expect that Teradata will post 1.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.
In other Teradata news, Director Timothy C. K. Chou sold 2,728 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.13, for a total value of $150,394.64. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.92% of the company’s stock.
A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Teradata stock. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of Teradata Co. (NYSE:TDC) by 60.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 323,627 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 121,822 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 0.30% of Teradata worth $16,171,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. 91.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
About Teradata
Teradata Corp. is the cloud data analytics company. It is built for a multi-cloud reality and solving the data challenges at scale. The company was founded on July 13, 1979 and is headquartered in San Diego, CA.
