Teradata (NYSE:TDC) Issues FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Teradata (NYSE:TDC) issued an update on its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $1.920-$1.960 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $1.970. The company issued revenue guidance of -.Teradata also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $1.600-$1.700 EPS.

NYSE:TDC opened at $55.08 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $6.01 billion, a PE ratio of 61.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.94 and a beta of 1.25. Teradata has a 12 month low of $17.99 and a 12 month high of $59.58. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $53.27 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $48.23.

Teradata (NYSE:TDC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The technology company reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.30. The firm had revenue of $491.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $475.80 million. Teradata had a net margin of 5.24% and a return on equity of 41.02%. On average, research analysts expect that Teradata will post 1.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have commented on TDC shares. Bank of America reduced their price target on shares of Teradata from $75.00 to $71.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 10th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of Teradata from $50.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a research report on Friday, September 10th. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Teradata from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and upped their target price for the stock from $55.00 to $66.00 in a research report on Monday, September 20th. JMP Securities upped their target price on shares of Teradata from $70.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, September 10th. Finally, Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Teradata from $53.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Teradata presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $57.00.

In other Teradata news, Director Timothy C. K. Chou sold 2,728 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.13, for a total value of $150,394.64. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.92% of the company’s stock.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Teradata stock. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of Teradata Co. (NYSE:TDC) by 60.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 323,627 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 121,822 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 0.30% of Teradata worth $16,171,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. 91.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Teradata

Teradata Corp. is the cloud data analytics company. It is built for a multi-cloud reality and solving the data challenges at scale. The company was founded on July 13, 1979 and is headquartered in San Diego, CA.

