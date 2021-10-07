Teradata (NYSE:TDC) Releases FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Teradata (NYSE:TDC) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $1.600-$1.700 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $2.040. The company issued revenue guidance of -.Teradata also updated its FY 2021 guidance to $1.920-$1.960 EPS.

Shares of Teradata stock opened at $55.08 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 1.15. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $53.27 and its 200-day simple moving average is $48.23. Teradata has a twelve month low of $17.99 and a twelve month high of $59.58. The firm has a market cap of $6.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 61.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.94 and a beta of 1.25.

Get Teradata alerts:

Teradata (NYSE:TDC) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The technology company reported $0.51 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.30. The business had revenue of $491.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $475.80 million. Teradata had a net margin of 5.24% and a return on equity of 41.02%. On average, equities analysts forecast that Teradata will post 1.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have commented on TDC. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of Teradata from $50.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a research report on Friday, September 10th. Bank of America reduced their target price on shares of Teradata from $75.00 to $71.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 10th. Craig Hallum reiterated a buy rating and set a $88.00 target price on shares of Teradata in a research report on Friday, September 10th. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Teradata from $53.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Teradata from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and upped their target price for the stock from $55.00 to $66.00 in a research report on Monday, September 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $57.00.

In other Teradata news, Director Timothy C. K. Chou sold 2,728 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.13, for a total value of $150,394.64. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.92% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Teradata stock. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Teradata Co. (NYSE:TDC) by 60.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 323,627 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 121,822 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 0.30% of Teradata worth $16,171,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.61% of the company’s stock.

About Teradata

Teradata Corp. is the cloud data analytics company. It is built for a multi-cloud reality and solving the data challenges at scale. The company was founded on July 13, 1979 and is headquartered in San Diego, CA.

See Also: Why is cost of goods sold important?

Receive News & Ratings for Teradata Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Teradata and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.