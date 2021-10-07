Teradyne, Inc. (NASDAQ:TER) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Teradyne, Inc. (NASDAQ:TER) have earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the seventeen analysts that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $140.56.

Several research firms recently issued reports on TER. Evercore ISI lifted their price target on shares of Teradyne from $160.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, June 21st. Susquehanna Bancshares raised shares of Teradyne from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $148.00 to $165.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Susquehanna raised shares of Teradyne from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $148.00 to $165.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $180.00 price target on shares of Teradyne in a research report on Thursday, August 26th.

Teradyne stock opened at $109.00 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 2.51 and a current ratio of 2.74. Teradyne has a 52-week low of $81.84 and a 52-week high of $147.90. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $119.09 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $123.86. The firm has a market cap of $18.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.33, a PEG ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 1.27.

Teradyne (NASDAQ:TER) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 27th. The company reported $1.91 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.75 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $1.09 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.06 billion. Teradyne had a net margin of 27.65% and a return on equity of 41.35%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 29.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.33 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Teradyne will post 5.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 24th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 1st were paid a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.37%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 31st. Teradyne’s dividend payout ratio is currently 8.66%.

In other Teradyne news, insider Richard John Burns sold 261 shares of Teradyne stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.43, for a total transaction of $28,300.23. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Marilyn Matz sold 4,157 shares of Teradyne stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.18, for a total value of $499,588.26. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 13,976 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,679,635.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.36% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Advisor Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Teradyne by 4.8% during the second quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 1,928 shares of the company’s stock worth $258,000 after purchasing an additional 89 shares in the last quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Teradyne by 93.0% during the second quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 193 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 93 shares in the last quarter. South Dakota Investment Council boosted its stake in Teradyne by 0.3% in the first quarter. South Dakota Investment Council now owns 37,994 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,623,000 after buying an additional 95 shares in the last quarter. First National Bank of South Miami boosted its stake in Teradyne by 9.6% in the second quarter. First National Bank of South Miami now owns 1,096 shares of the company’s stock worth $147,000 after buying an additional 96 shares in the last quarter. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Teradyne by 1.2% in the second quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 7,991 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,068,000 after buying an additional 96 shares in the last quarter. 93.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Teradyne

Teradyne, Inc engages in the development and sale of self automatic test systems. It operates through the following segments: Semiconductor Test, Industrial Automation, System Test, and Wireless Test. The Semiconductor Test segment designs, manufactures, and markets semiconductor test products and services.

